Man who filmed MAMA IDA ODINGA’s private moment with GAUCHO and shared video online apologises - ‘I Didn’t Do It in Bad Faith’







Saturday, 28 February 2026 - A content creator has publicly apologized after sharing a video of Mama Ida Odinga in a private meeting.

The clip, which quickly went viral, showed Mama Ida in what appeared to be her office, engaging casually with political activist Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, and his friends during Gaucho’s birthday celebration.

In the midst of the interaction, Mama Ida signaled to the person recording to stop, firmly cautioning, “Don’t take my pictures without my permission.”

Despite her objection, the video later surfaced online.

The content creator, identified as Manuu, has since owned up to his mistake.

He explained that he did not film Mama Ida in bad faith, but rather intended to capture lighthearted moments during the birthday gathering.

According to him, the clip had already been recorded before Ida protested, and he never intended to publish it.

Manuu claimed the video was accidentally uploaded from his drafts during a phone update.

"Though Ida asked me not to record, I had already taken the clip.”

“When I was updating my phone, it posted by itself. I have received calls from her PA, protocol officer and even a lawyer.”

“I just want to say sorry. I did not think the video would leak and be such a big issue.”

“The video didn't mean anything bad. We were just conversing before the cutting of the cake when I decided to film. I want to apologise," he said.

The saga unfolds as Mama Ida prepares to begin her new role as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), following her nomination by President William Ruto on January 23rd.

The Kenyan DAILY POST