Kenyan LADY says she will throw a party when her father dies - Confesses she hates him







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has set social media ablaze after making shocking remarks about her father, openly declaring that she will celebrate his death.

Taking to X, the middle-aged woman poured out her anger in an emotional post, saying she has endured years of watching her mother suffer alleged abuse at the hands of her father.

In the tweet, she bluntly stated that she plans to throw a party the day he dies.

The woman revealed that she was tweeting from a hospital ward where her mother had reportedly been admitted after being assaulted by her father, a situation that appears to have pushed her to the breaking point.

“If God existed, my dad would be dead by now,” she wrote.

Her tweet stirred mixed reactions, with netizens sharply divided.

While some condemned her for wishing death upon her parent, others sympathized with her, saying long-term domestic abuse can leave deep emotional scars.

The Kenyan DAILY POST