Tragedy as a Procurement Officer at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital is found brutally murdered, days after going missing! Leaves behind a young family (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of Nyaga Njagi, a Procurement Officer at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital, whose body was discovered days after he was reported missing.

According to reports, Njagi disappeared under unclear circumstances, prompting family members and friends to circulate his photos widely on social media in a desperate appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Sadly, their hopes of finding him alive were shattered after his mutilated body was found dumped in what police suspect to be a heinous murder.

The shocking discovery has left his family, colleagues and friends devastated.

Those close to him have taken to social media to mourn his untimely death, describing him as hardworking, humble and devoted to his young family.

They have urged authorities to move swiftly and ensure those responsible for the killing are identified and brought to justice.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.

More details are expected as investigations continue.

