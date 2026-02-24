Egerton University Principal embarrassed by his KIKUYU girlfriend during a loyalty test, Eh! Eh! Eh! Fear women (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - Egerton University Principal was left red-faced after participating in a viral “loyalty test” challenge, only for the stunt to backfire dramatically.

In a video circulating online, the principal is approached by a social media personality known for conducting loyalty tests and is asked whether he is currently in a relationship.

He confidently confirms that he is dating and proceeds to mention his girlfriend by name.

To prove his commitment, he provides her phone number and asks the content creator to call her on the spot to confirm their relationship.

The principal further claims that she has saved his contact as “mzae” in her phone, expressing full confidence in her loyalty.

However, things take an unexpected turn when the woman answers the call.

When asked to name her current boyfriend, she mentions a different name, leaving the principal visibly embarrassed.

Watch the hilarious video>>> below

Mzae is seeing Bad things. Wanjiku has broken mzae heart....🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ugp25qWX6b — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) February 24, 2026

