CCTV camera captures the moment a man loses Samsung S25 Ultra to motorbike-riding thugs in Kilimani (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the shocking moment a man was robbed of his high-end Samsung S25 Ultra by motorbike-riding thugs in Kilimani.

In the footage, the victim is seen casually stretching and taking photos with his phone, seemingly unaware that he was being targeted.

Moments later, a motorbike carrying two men approaches.

In a flash, one of the suspects swiftly snatches the phone from his hands before the rider accelerates and speeds off, leaving the victim confused.

The man is seen attempting to run after the motorbike, but his efforts prove futile as the suspects disappear from the scene within seconds.

The incident adds to the growing number of robbery cases involving criminals using motorbikes to target unsuspecting members of the public across Nairobi.





Watch the video>>> below

