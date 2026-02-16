Kenyan celebrity barber SAM KITIKI shares emotional update on his battle with cancer - “There is a fire inside me that refuses to go out”







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Popular celebrity barber Samuel Kilonzo, better known as Sam Kitiki, has opened up about his ongoing battle with gastrointestinal stromal tumour (GIST) cancer, revealing that his condition has now advanced dangerously close to stage four.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Monday, February 16th, 2026, Kitiki admitted that the latest medical report was difficult to process.

He disclosed that he has lost a significant amount of weight, now weighing just 33 kilograms.

“Today I want to speak from my heart. The recent news says my GIST cancer is now close to stage 4.”

“I have also lost a significant amount of weight; I am now 33 kgs. These words are heavy. They are not easy to hear, and they are not easy to say,” he wrote.

Despite the devastating update, Kitiki struck a tone of resilience and faith.

“But please hear this clearly: I am still here. I am still strong. And I am still fighting,” he assured his followers.

He emphasized that while cancer may be advancing, his courage and determination are equally growing.

“I refuse to surrender to fear. I refuse to let today’s report define my tomorrow.”

The barber described his journey as physically, emotionally, and spiritually exhausting, admitting to moments of weakness and pain.

Yet, he highlighted that hope, prayer and love continue to sustain him.

“There is a fire inside me that refuses to go out,” he declared.

Kitiki appealed to well-wishers to continue standing with him, noting that their prayers, messages and support lift him during his lowest days.

He further thanked those who have walked with him through the journey and encouraged continued support, sharing a contact number for those who wish to assist.





