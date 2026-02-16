I am not dead!! MP refutes death claims after escaping a road accident unscathed while heading to SIFUNA’s Kitengela rally







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Kabuchai Member of Parliament, Majimbo Kalasinga, has reassured his constituents and the wider public after surviving a road accident on Sunday, February 15th, while travelling to attend a political meeting in Kitengela.

In a video statement, the legislator said he felt compelled to speak out after false reports circulated online claiming that he had died in the crash, sparking concern among supporters.

Kalasinga explained that the accident occurred around 7:00 a.m in Nakuru as he was en route to Nairobi to attend a rally led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

“I have received many calls because I had an accident today at around 7:00 a.m. in Nakuru while I was heading to Nairobi to attend Edwin Sifuna’s meeting in Kitengela,” he said.

The MP confirmed that although he sustained injuries, his condition is stable and he is recovering after receiving medical attention.

“As I speak right now, I am well; I am safe. I have decided to address my people of Kabuchai to remove any worries because some people have said that I have died.”

“I am okay, only my arm was broken. But the doctors have done a good job and I think I am safe,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST