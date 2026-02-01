Kapseret MP, OSCAR SUDI, explains why he doesn’t attend routine Parliamentary sessions - “I have a weakness”







Sunday, February 01, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, has admitted that he rarely attends routine parliamentary sessions, saying he only shows up when critical business is on the agenda.

Sudi, now serving his third term in the National Assembly, disclosed that he has a “small weakness” that keeps him away from regular debates.

“I rarely go. I have a small weakness, and it is not my making.”

“But I would always go when there is serious business in the house,” he stated.

His remarks echo findings from previous surveys that ranked him among lawmakers least active on the floor of the House.

A report by Mzalendo Trust, a parliamentary watchdog, listed Sudi among 19 legislators who either remain silent during debates or fail to attend sessions altogether.

Mzalendo noted that such inactivity undermines parliamentary responsibilities, as non-speakers contribute little to discussions on taxation, housing, healthcare and other key national issues.

The watchdog stressed that silence or absence denies constituents the representation they deserve.

Even when major bills are tabled, Sudi has been accused of showing up only at advanced stages.

For instance, during the 2024 Finance Bill, he was absent throughout the initial deliberations and only appeared during the voting process.

