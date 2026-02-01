Former Cabinet Secretary in RUTO’s Government dismisses the President’s ‘Singapore dream’ - “Tusidanganye Wakenya”

Sunday, February 01,
2026 - Former ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo, has poured cold water on
President William Ruto’s ambitious plan to transform Kenya into a first-world
nation, likening it to political deception.
Speaking during a funeral in Butere, Kakamega County, on
Saturday, January 31st, Owalo argued that Kenyans are too burdened
by economic hardship to be excited about comparisons with Singapore.
He insisted that progress is impossible if citizens continue
to struggle with basic needs.
“Let us stop lying to Kenyans that we are taking them to
Singapore.”
“We can’t go to Singapore without money in their pockets.”
“No one would go to Singapore if they can’t afford food. Let
us say no to Singapore,” Owalo said.
Owalo, who served as ICT CS between October 2022 and July
2024, accused the President of using the “Singapore narrative” for political
expediency.
He cautioned Kenyans against falling prey to what he termed as
empty promises.
President Ruto has repeatedly restated his commitment to
steering Kenya toward self-reliance, citing Asian economies such as Korea,
China and Singapore as examples of rapid transformation.
He maintains that Kenya’s challenge lies not in resources
but in political will, and has pointed to reforms already underway.
President Ruto, in his State of
the Nation address on November 20th, 2025, outlined an ambitious
plan to position Kenya among advanced economies.
Drawing inspiration from Asian
tiger nations such as Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, Ruto said reforms over his
first three years had laid strong foundations for growth.
He urged Kenyans to “choose ambition over fear” and
abandon the “false comfort of low expectations.”
