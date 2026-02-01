Former Cabinet Secretary in RUTO’s Government dismisses the President’s ‘Singapore dream’ - “Tusidanganye Wakenya”







Sunday, February 01, 2026 - Former ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo, has poured cold water on President William Ruto’s ambitious plan to transform Kenya into a first-world nation, likening it to political deception.

Speaking during a funeral in Butere, Kakamega County, on Saturday, January 31st, Owalo argued that Kenyans are too burdened by economic hardship to be excited about comparisons with Singapore.

He insisted that progress is impossible if citizens continue to struggle with basic needs.

“Let us stop lying to Kenyans that we are taking them to Singapore.”

“We can’t go to Singapore without money in their pockets.”

“No one would go to Singapore if they can’t afford food. Let us say no to Singapore,” Owalo said.

Owalo, who served as ICT CS between October 2022 and July 2024, accused the President of using the “Singapore narrative” for political expediency.

He cautioned Kenyans against falling prey to what he termed as empty promises.

President Ruto has repeatedly restated his commitment to steering Kenya toward self-reliance, citing Asian economies such as Korea, China and Singapore as examples of rapid transformation.

He maintains that Kenya’s challenge lies not in resources but in political will, and has pointed to reforms already underway.

President Ruto, in his State of the Nation address on November 20th, 2025, outlined an ambitious plan to position Kenya among advanced economies.

Drawing inspiration from Asian tiger nations such as Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, Ruto said reforms over his first three years had laid strong foundations for growth.

He urged Kenyans to “choose ambition over fear” and abandon the “false comfort of low expectations.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST