Kamba man recounts chilling moment a venomous Cobra bit his ‘Sehemu Nyeti’ while relieving himself in Mwingi!

Monday, February 16,
2026 - Residents of Ngomeni, Mwingi North, were left stunned after a
bizarre and horrifying incident in which a venomous cobra bit Benard Kyalo on
his private area while he was relieving himself at home.
Speaking to a local TV station on Monday, February 16th,
2026, Kyalo recounted the chilling moment.
“Jana saa kumi na moja hivi nilikua nyumbani kwangu
nikasikia haja kubwa, nikaenda msalani kujisaidia. Kabla sijamaliza, nyoka
aliniuma sehemu ya siri,” he recalled.
In panic, he managed to push the snake back into a hole, but
not before sustaining the painful bite.
The attack left him in excruciating agony and required
urgent medical attention.
Dr. Peter Musyoka, who treated Kyalo, confirmed severe
swelling and tissue reaction in the affected area.
He administered antivenom and supportive care, stressing the
importance of immediate treatment in venomous snakebite cases, especially when
sensitive areas are involved.
This shocking incident comes against the backdrop of rising
snakebite cases in Kitui County.
Between 2020 and 2024, public health facilities recorded
1,939 cases, though experts believe the actual number is higher due to victims
seeking private or traditional remedies.
