Kamba man recounts chilling moment a venomous Cobra bit his ‘Sehemu Nyeti’ while relieving himself in Mwingi!







Monday, February 16, 2026 - Residents of Ngomeni, Mwingi North, were left stunned after a bizarre and horrifying incident in which a venomous cobra bit Benard Kyalo on his private area while he was relieving himself at home.

Speaking to a local TV station on Monday, February 16th, 2026, Kyalo recounted the chilling moment.

“Jana saa kumi na moja hivi nilikua nyumbani kwangu nikasikia haja kubwa, nikaenda msalani kujisaidia. Kabla sijamaliza, nyoka aliniuma sehemu ya siri,” he recalled.

In panic, he managed to push the snake back into a hole, but not before sustaining the painful bite.

The attack left him in excruciating agony and required urgent medical attention.

Dr. Peter Musyoka, who treated Kyalo, confirmed severe swelling and tissue reaction in the affected area.

He administered antivenom and supportive care, stressing the importance of immediate treatment in venomous snakebite cases, especially when sensitive areas are involved.

This shocking incident comes against the backdrop of rising snakebite cases in Kitui County.

Between 2020 and 2024, public health facilities recorded 1,939 cases, though experts believe the actual number is higher due to victims seeking private or traditional remedies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST