Kakamega Homeboyz FC Defender, SILAS ABUNGANA’s brother arrested after striking him with a blunt object, leading to his death (PHOTO)







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Detectives in Kakamega have arrested Denmark Muchiti, the main suspect in the killing of Kakamega Homeboyz FC defender, Silas Abungana.

Muchiti, who is the footballer’s younger brother, had gone into hiding following the incident but was later tracked down and apprehended by authorities.

According to reports, Abungana sustained severe head injuries during a domestic dispute at their home on the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd.

The confrontation is said to have escalated after disagreements over financial support to family members.

Sources indicate that the defender had recently stopped providing financial assistance as he focused on building a house for his own family, a move that triggered frequent disputes.

During the altercation, the suspect struck him with a blunt object, leaving him with critical injuries.

Abungana later succumbed to the injuries.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident but has since been arrested.

He remains in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

