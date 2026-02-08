A suspect drops an Israel-made Desert Eagle pistol after police pursued a criminal gang in Dandora, leading to a high-speed chase (PHOTOs)







Saturday, February 7, 2026 - Police officers from Dandora Police Station have recovered a high-calibre Desert Eagle .50 AE Magnum pistol during an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal gangs in the area.

Acting on crucial intelligence, officers conducted a targeted raid in Dandora Phase 5 following reports that a suspected gang was planning to launch attacks on members of the public in the Katoo area.

As the officers moved in, the suspects fled the scene under the cover of darkness.

However, during the chase, one of them reportedly dropped a jacket while escaping.

Upon searching the jacket, officers discovered an Israeli-made Desert Eagle .50 AE Magnum pistol concealed inside one of the pockets.

The firearm has since been forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to determine whether it has been used in previous criminal activities.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who remain at large.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it has intensified intelligence-led operations across the country as part of an ongoing crackdown on organized criminal gangs, warning that those involved in violent crime will be pursued and brought to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST