JUNET MOHAMED laughs off KALONZO’s appointment as Azimio leader as ODM digs in - “You told us six months ago Azimio is dead”







Sunday, February 08, 2026 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has dismissed the revival of the Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party and the appointment of Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as its new head, terming the move unprocedural and self‑serving.

Azimio, a coalition of more than 16 parties, was the ticket under which later former Prime Minister Raila Odinga contested the 2022 presidency.

The alliance remained active after the election, leading anti‑Government protests until July 2024, when it went dormant following Raila’s political pact with President William Ruto.

On February 2nd, former president Uhuru Kenyatta, acting as Azimio Council chairman, announced Kalonzo as coalition leader.

Junet, however, laughed off the appointment, accusing Kalonzo of ignoring the coalition’s founding deed deposited with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“Kalonzo, as senior counsel, you know Azimio has a legal document with ORPP. You chose not to follow its provisions in making the changes you claim,” Junet said.

He further criticized Kalonzo for blaming President Ruto’s administration after the Government printer declined to gazette his appointment.

Junet, who served as Azimio’s Secretary General, questioned Kalonzo’s sudden interest in reviving Azimio months after declaring it “dead.”

He urged him to stick to his Wiper Party instead of attempting to “resurrect” Azimio for selfish gain.

ODM has also contested the leadership changes.

In a letter to the Registrar dated February 5th, ODM Executive Director, Oduor Ong’wen, argued that the meeting that endorsed Kalonzo’s appointment was invalid, stressing that coalition leadership decisions must be made collectively by all constituent parties.

The party has urged the Registrar to suspend any actions arising from the disputed meeting until the coalition’s deed of agreement is fully respected.





