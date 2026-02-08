Armed thugs captured on camera raiding shops at Nairobi’s Huruma Estate (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - Residents of Huruma Estate in Nairobi are living in fear as criminal gangs unleash terror on local businesses and innocent members of the public.

A video circulating online shows armed thugs moving in groups as they raid shops at night, while terrified members of the public scream and flee.

The video highlights the brazen nature of the attacks, with some criminals believed to be carrying weapons.

The rise in nighttime raids has left traders anxious and struggling to keep their businesses safe.

Residents are calling for increased security and urgent police intervention.

Watch the video>>> below

Happening Now: Armed thugs are patrolling the streets of Huruma, breaking into shops and stealing some few hours ago pic.twitter.com/HxDFvkNogV — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) February 8, 2026

