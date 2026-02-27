JULIUS MALEMA’s stunning wife, MANTWA MATLALA, files for divorce as MALEMA’s alleged side chic is exposed (PHOTOs)







Friday, February 26, 2026 - Rumors swirling in Mzansi suggest that maverick EFF leader, Julius Malema’s marriage may be on the rocks.

Reports allege that Malema’s stunning wife, Mantwa Matlala, has filed for divorce, citing infidelity as the breaking point.

Fueling the speculation, Malema has wiped his Instagram clean of all photos featuring his wife - a move that has raised eye-brows and left tongues wagging.

Sources claim one of the reasons behind the split is Malema’s alleged romantic involvement with Onthatile More, the former flame of businessman Edwin Sodi.

Adding more fire to the gossip mill, whispers say Malema gifted Onthatile a sleek white G-Wagon and has been footing the bill for her luxe Hyde Park apartment.

While neither Malema nor his wife has has spoken out, the story has set social media ablaze, with fans dissecting every detail of Malema’s digital silence and alleged entanglements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST