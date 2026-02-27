Activist WAFULA BUKE makes shocking confession after his 21-year-old son is jailed for four years - “He Badly Needed to go to Jail”







Friday, February 27, 2026 - Kenyan activist Wafula Buke has sparked widespread conversation after sharing a deeply personal and candid message about his son’s sentencing.

In a heartfelt social media post, Buke revealed, “My son Declan was jailed for 4 years yesterday.”

“He had been charged with preparation to commit a felony.”

Rather than shifting blame, Buke made a striking admission about his son’s need for accountability.

“Considering how I have known him, he badly needed to go to jail,” he wrote, adding that he had even felt a longer sentence might have helped.

“I thought he needed 7 years for full rehabilitation but the magistrate gave him less.”

The activist framed the imprisonment not simply as punishment, but as an opportunity for reform.

He appealed to the public, saying, “Friends wish my son quick rehabilitation.”

Buke also reflected on the broader family challenges that may have contributed to his son’s troubles.

“He is not entirely responsible for his predicament. Single parenthood messed him a bit.”

“The other challenge was the ‘crazy’ missing father pursuing other objectives.”

Despite the setback, Buke expressed hope for redemption, concluding, “At 21, there is hope for recovery from bad ways.”

His honesty has resonated with many, highlighting the complex realities of parenting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST