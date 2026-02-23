JULIANI and his wife, LILLIAN NGANGA, publicly display their affection - This guy is a ‘lover boy’! CS MUTUA stood no chance (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Former Machakos County First Lady, Lillian Nganga, was captured on camera sharing affectionate moments with her husband, renowned rapper Juliani, during a public event.

In the video circulating online, Juliani is seen warmly kissing his wife and their son before heading to the stage, drawing admiration from attendees.

The couple appeared relaxed and deeply in sync, with their chemistry evident.

The romantic display has since sparked reactions online, with many netizens describing Juliani as a “lover boy” and praising the couple for openly expressing their love.

Juliani and Lillian’s relationship has remained a topic of public interest since she exited her highly publicized marriage to former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

In a past interview, Juliani revealed that he first met Lillian at a mutual friend’s event.

Their friendship later blossomed into a relationship, culminating in a private wedding ceremony.

The latest video has once again placed the couple in the spotlight, with fans celebrating what they term as genuine love and strong family bonds.

JULIANI and his wife, LILLIAN NGANGA..... pic.twitter.com/EY5YuRV350 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 23, 2026

