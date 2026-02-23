ALIOSHWA!! A Kiserian man receives a concrete stone instead of the perfume ordered online (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 22, 2026 - Residents of Kiserian were left stunned after a man who ordered a perfume online received a concrete stone instead of the product he paid for.

According to the victim, he had placed an order for a high-end perfume from an online seller and was eagerly awaiting delivery.

However, upon receiving the package and opening it, he was shocked to find a solid concrete stone carefully wrapped inside the parcel.

The bizarre incident has stunned social media users, with many expressing concern over the rising cases of online shopping scams.

Some residents jokingly told him to go build a house, referring to the unexpected building material he received instead of his fragrance.

Online shopping has become increasingly popular across the country due to convenience, but cases of fraud and fake deliveries continue to worry consumers.

Buyers are urged to verify sellers, use trusted platforms, and avoid paying in full before confirming the authenticity of goods.

