JOHN MATARA staring at life imprisonment like JOWIE as DNA evidence links him to the murder of KANYARI’s sister, STARLET WAHU







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - The murder trial of John Matara Ong’oa continued at the Milimani High Court, with the prosecution presenting fresh testimony linking the accused to the brutal killing of 24-year-old socialite, Starlet Wahu.

Matara is accused of murdering Wahu on the night of January 3rd, 2024, at Papino Apartments in South B, Nairobi.

The prosecution, led by Counsel Ms. Della Wilbey, called two additional witnesses before Hon. Justice Alexander Muteti.

Government Chemist Emily Oporo told the court that DNA analysis placed both the victim and the accused at the centre of the crime scene.

She testified that DNA profiles belonging to Starlet Wahu and John Matara were detected on a knife believed to be the murder weapon, as well as on a towel recovered from the scene.

The court also heard testimony from the arresting officer, Horace Arwa, attached to South B Police Station, who detailed how the suspect was tracked down and apprehended.

Arwa said he responded to a report from two women who had discovered a woman lying in a pool of blood inside house number Y32 at Papino Apartments.

Upon arrival, he found the lifeless body, later identified as Wahu.

Investigations led officers to pursue Matara after reports emerged that he had been spotted near South B Hospital carrying a blood-soaked towel.

Police later learnt that he had been referred to Mbagathi Hospital.

At Mbagathi, officers found him receiving treatment, with his clothes soaked in blood and a white towel wrapped around his waist.

According to the officer’s testimony, Matara admitted to having a scuffle with the deceased and allegedly stated that he stabbed her on the left thigh.

However, further questioning was halted as he was undergoing medical care at the time.

After his discharge, Matara was arrested alongside Andrew Nyongesa, who had reportedly taken him to the hospital.

Police recovered and preserved his blood-stained clothes as exhibits, which were later presented in court.

