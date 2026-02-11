CCTV captures ‘Kilimani’s Spiderman’, the daring thief scaling balconies and walls to steal from apartments (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Residents of Nairobi’s upscale Kilimani Estate are once again living in fear following the return of a notorious burglar infamously nicknamed “Kilimani’s Spiderman”, a daring thief known for scaling apartment balconies and exterior walls to break into homes.

The suspect earned the nickname due to his unusual climbing skills, which allow him to scale multi-storey buildings under the cover of darkness and access apartments through balconies and sliding doors.

According to one resident who shared her experience, the thief once climbed all the way to her friend’s fifth-floor apartment, catching her completely off guard.

“She was relaxing on the balcony, sipping a glass of wine, when suddenly a stranger appeared out of nowhere,” the resident recalled.

“Imagine the shock of seeing someone emerge from the wall like a movie scene. It was terrifying,” she added.

In the latest incident, CCTV footage from Cherrywood Apartments along Dennis Pritt Road shows the suspect climbing from balcony to balcony and making his way up to the 10th floor with ease.

The footage has sparked fresh panic among residents, many of whom now fear their homes could be next.

Those living along Dennis Pritt Road have been urged to remain vigilant and take extra precautions, including locking balcony doors and securing windows at night.

“For those living along Dennis Pritt Road, please be vigilant. Spiderman is back terrorising apartments,” a concerned resident warned.

Watch the footage>>> below

CCTV Captures "Kilimani's Spiderman", A Notorious And Daring Thief Who Has Been Scaling Balconies And Walls to Steal From Kilimani Apartments pic.twitter.com/ug2WM1eUak — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) February 11, 2026

