Is it him? The infamous Russian man spotted roaming the streets of Nairobi wearing Meta sunglasses even as authorities threaten to arrest him (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - A controversial Russian national who has sparked outrage over videos involving Kenyan women has reportedly been spotted moving freely within Nairobi, even as authorities have indicated they are investigating the matter.

The man, identified online as Yaytseslav, has drawn criticism after sharing videos of his interactions with women across several African countries, including South Africa, Ghana and Kenya.

On platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, he uploads short clips showing himself approaching women in public places.

Some of the videos later show him in private settings such as hotels or Airbnbs, implying further interaction after the initial meeting.

In addition, he is said to operate a Telegram channel where subscribers reportedly pay a monthly fee of Sh644 (approximately $5) to access exclusive content.

Despite online outrage and calls for action, the foreign national was spotted walking in Nairobi while wearing Meta smart glasses, devices capable of recording audio and video.

See photos.

