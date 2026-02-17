“I Knew He Was Recording and I Was Fine With It” - One of the Kenyan LADIES in viral Russian tourist’s videos speaks out!







Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - One of the Kenyan women featured in the viral clips filmed by the now infamous Russian tourist has finally spoken out, offering her side of the story.

Choice Kinoti, who appeared in several of the videos, shared her perspective in a YouTube interview with comedian 2mbili on Monday, February 16th.

She revealed that she was aware of being recorded for much of her time with the man and initially accepted it.

“I knew he was recording, and I accepted it because I understood he was creating content.”

“I’m a content creator myself, so I thought it was normal,” she explained.

“But in bed, I hope not. I really hope he didn’t record me there.”

She described how filming extended to everyday activities. “As we were taking breakfast, if I saw my boyfriend’s record, I wouldn’t mind because I knew he did content creation for a living.”

“Everything we did, washing dishes, cooking, even washing some of his clothes, was captured,” she said.

Despite the constant filming, Choice insisted that she never engaged in unprotected intimacy.

“I’m not a girl who is stupid enough to meet a stranger and go to bed without protection,” she stated.

She went on to disclose that their relationship began in August 2025 when they met at a Nairobi Airport.

The Russian man changed her travel plans so they could go together, and she stayed with him and his team for about 60 days, moving between apartments in Nairobi, Mombasa, Diani and Nyali.

Still, she admitted feeling uneasy.

“That was the reason we became uncomfortable with each other. Anything we did, he wanted to record it,” she said, noting his constant use of Ray‑Ban metaglasses and his phone.

