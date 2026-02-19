Intelligence agencies thwart a terror attack planned by AL SHABAAB terrorists in Nairobi and recover deadly weapons (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Plans by the terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, to carry out a deadly attack in Nairobi have once again been thwarted by Kenyan intelligence agencies.

According to security sources, months of surveillance and covert intelligence gathering on a suspected terror network operating within the Dadaab refugee camps led to the recovery of a cache of weapons and other materials destined for targets in Nairobi.

The recovered items include 600 rounds of ammunition, pistols, grenades, explosives, and drugs.

Authorities believe the group had planned to execute the attack during the month of Ramadhan.

Investigations further indicate that the suspects were also exploring the possibility of kidnapping foreigners and hijacking vehicles as part of their broader plan.

Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the country, noting that continued vigilance and intelligence-led operations have played a key role in preventing potential attacks.





The Kenyan DAILY POST