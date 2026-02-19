Why a Nairobi Court has acquitted Gen Z charged with publishing a controversial PHOTO of President RUTO in a casket







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - A Nairobi court has acquitted David Mokaya, who had been charged with publishing a controversial photo of President William Ruto at a funeral procession.

The image, shared on X in November 2024, showed a casket draped in the Kenyan flag escorted by a military officer, captioned: “President William Ruto leaving Lee funeral home.”

Delivering judgment on Thursday, February 19th, 2026, Milimani Principal Magistrate Carolyne Nyaguthii Mugo ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case.

She noted there was no independent evidence linking Mokaya to the X account that posted the image.

“Having excluded unlawfully obtained evidence and finding no proof connecting the accused to the publication, this court finds the prosecution has failed to discharge the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt.”

“Accordingly, the accused person is hereby acquitted,” she stated.

Magistrate Nyaguthii emphasized that constitutional safeguards apply equally, even when the subject of a publication is the President.

She warned against investigative shortcuts, stressing that criminal processes must not be used as tools of expediency in politically sensitive cases.

The court further observed that investigators bypassed legal safeguards, seizing and examining Mokaya’s gadgets without a court order.

While acknowledging that offensive or false material may have been published online, Nyaguthii clarified that liability only attaches to the actual publisher.

Her ruling highlighted Articles 27 and 244 of the Constitution, which guarantee equal protection of the law and require the National Police Service to respect human rights.

