Inside the lavish lifestyle of the Tiktok Slay Queen arrested with 250 grams of heroin in Nyali as detectives also link her to human trafficking (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A middle-aged lady identified as Ruhman is currently behind bars after officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) carried out a raid that led to the recovery of 250 grams of heroin.

She was arrested alongside her husband during the operation.

According to detectives, the couple is believed to be involved in the drug trade, with investigators further linking them to suspected human trafficking activities.





But what has truly left social media buzzing is the sharp contrast between her criminal dealings and the life she displayed online.

On TikTok, Ruhman appeared to have it all figured out.

Her videos painted the picture of a young lady enjoying the high life, the kind many Gen Zs admire and dream about.





To her followers, she was just another “slay queen” living large until detectives arrested her and exposed her criminal dealings.

Below are videos showing how she lived a soft life before her arrest.