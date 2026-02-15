Hatutaki Mambo Yako! 2 sisters praised after rejecting the infamous Russian tourist's advances (VIDEO)







Sunday, February 15, 2026 - Two Ghanaian sisters have earned widespread admiration online after firmly rejecting the advances of the infamous Russian tourist, Vyacheslav Trahov, popularly known as Yaytseslav, during an encounter at Accra Mall.

In a viral video that has been widely shared across social media platforms, Yaytseslav is seen approaching the siblings, complimenting their appearance and introducing himself as Russian.

The interaction, which appeared friendly at first, quickly shifted when he attempted to exchange contact information with them.

One of the sisters promptly disclosed that the other one was married, effectively shutting down any further advances.

The pair maintained a calm but resolute stance, making it clear they were not interested.

Their composed response drew praise from online users, who commended them for standing their ground.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST