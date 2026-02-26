New PHOTOs reveal inside JEFFREY EPSTEIN’s Paris apartment with walls covered in framed photographs of ‘UNCLOTHED’ women







Thursday, February 26, 2026 - Newly released photographs offer a rare look inside the Paris apartment once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as French authorities expand investigations linked to his network.

The images, published by French newspaper Le Parisien, show the 18-room Avenue Foch property decorated in deep reds and oranges, with walls covered in framed photographs of nude women. One image displayed in the apartment appears to show Epstein reclining beside two topless women.

Paris prosecutors believe parts of the residence including a red-walled massage room may have been used to facilitate sexual abuse. Photographs taken during a 2019 police probe show various rooms in low light, along with personal items investigators cataloged during their search.

The apartment, purchased in 2001, featured elaborate décor, including a “Chinese room” with dragon-themed wallpaper, a leather-lined study, a rotunda overlooking the Arc de Triomphe, and unusual animal displays such as horns and taxidermy pieces. The property also included a sauna and gym.

Some of the images were gathered during a French investigation into allegations against modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, a longtime associate of Epstein. Brunel was later found dead in his Paris prison cell while awaiting trial on charges including the rape of a minor and trafficking allegations. Authorities said he died by suicide.

Following a large release of U.S. Justice Department files related to Epstein, French investigators this month opened two additional inquiries, one focusing on human trafficking and another examining potential financial crimes. Officials are also reviewing older materials connected to Brunel’s case.

Public scrutiny surrounding Epstein intensified after U.S. authorities concluded in a joint FBI and Justice Department memo last July that he died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The renewed probes in France signal that legal fallout tied to Epstein’s activities continues years after his death.