“I was beaten for asking my ex-husband to tell his side chick to stop calling to harass me” - LADY opens up about her ordeal in marriage

Saturday, February 28, 2026 - Chinonso Onuoha has opened up about her ordeal in her marriage.
In a series of Facebook posts, Chinonso alleged that she
endured ‘domestic violence, infidelity, emotional and psychological abuse
during her marriage.’
In one of the posts shared on Friday, February 27, she
claimed that one time, her ex-husband allegedly assaulted her for asking him to
tell his ‘side chick’ to stop calling to harass her. According to
Chinonso, the alleged side chick used to call her to taunt and harass her.
Read her post below…
“It was a Sunday afternoon
and my son was very sick. We were new in Spain, and I could barely speak
Spanish,” she wrote.
My ex-husband wasn’t home, so
I called him to come and accompany us to the health center, but he said he
couldn’t.
It sounded like he was
answering from a toilet. I tried persuading him, but he refused.
I translated my son’s
symptoms from English to Spanish and went to the health center alone. The
doctor examined him and prescribed medication.
Because it was Sunday in a
very small town, all the pharmacies were closed except one. This was before
Google Maps, so I needed his help to find the pharmacy.
I called him again to come
help me find the pharmacy,but he refused.
He told me to call a friend.
I told him no because I always bothered that woman. He suggested I take a taxi,
and I asked him what he was doing that was so important that he couldn’t come.
He still refused.
So I asked strangers for
directions, found the pharmacy, and bought the medicine.
Later, I got a call from a
number I recognized. It was his side chick. I picked up, and she immediately
went off on me.
She said my ex-husband loved
her more. She said he would leave me for her. She called me a frustrated woman.
I was shocked. It was the fourth time she had called to harass me.
I told her, I didn't care
about what they were doing. If he wanted her, he should stay with her. I told
her not to call me again.
I was furious. I called my
ex-husband and told him to come home. I realized she had called me because she
was upset that he had left her when I insisted he come home earlier.
When he came home, I told him
his side chick had just called me and that she must have gotten my number from
his phone because only three or four people had my number. I asked him to tell
her not to call me again.
He called her in front of me,
acting dramatic and all performative, but I knew it was fake. I told him,
‘Whatever that was, I don’t care. Just make sure this never happens again’
That was when he exploded. He
beat me. He swore. He insulted me.
He hit his hand on the
ground, saying, ‘Truth to God, if I don’t marry this woman, let me die.’
I asked him why he didn't marry
her? After all, they were living together before he came home and married me.
He beat me so badly that day.
And something changed in me.
From that day on, even if I caught him on top of another woman, I did not say a word. More stories loading
