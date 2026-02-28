NFL player TEZ JOHNSON’s ex-fiancée claims he cheated on her with another woman on their engagement day







Saturday, February 28, 2026 - The ex-fiancée of Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tez Johnson is claiming the wide receiver cheated on her on the same day he proposed.

Laila Thompson-Wainer, a part-time staffer for the Seattle Seahawks, made the bold revelation on TikTok this week, saying Johnson cheated on her the same day he got engaged to her one year ago.

“A year ago today I got engaged and later found out he cheated on me the same day he proposed,” Thompson-Wainer began explaining to her 200,000-plus followers. “So I thought we would reflect on February 21 together over how crazy that is. No, I’m just kidding, I don’t know why I’m laughing. It’s really not funny. It was really traumatizing.”

She continued, “This morning I woke up, not sad because of him. There’s no reason I would ever want to be with someone like that, but more so just weighing on me the grief of when I believed people were inherently good. I went through 23 years of life believing in the good in people always as a default. And I feel like in the last year one of my biggest takeaways has been there are some evil people out there. There are fake people, there are liars, and I just hadn’t run into that, and that’s privilege.”

Thompson-Wainer then laid out the timeline of the day from her perspective, which began that morning in their Orange County apartment. The pair later went to a reptile zoo with Johnson’s hairstylist and her son before going back to their apartment to get ready for what she thought was a photoshoot — though she suspected a proposal was imminent.

“We arrived to this beautiful venue in the hills,” Thompson-Wainer described. “I remember walking on this driveway and I hear music and I see this gorgeous floral setup right out of my dreams that I had as a child. He gets down on one knee, puts the ring on my finger, I just remember saying my cheeks hurt so much from smiling.”





The couple then did an engagement photoshoot on the beach before going to a sushi dinner and heading back to the apartment.

She later learned that Johnson, 23, texted his ex-girlfriend that morning. Thompson-Wainer shared a screenshot of the alleged text, which read “need your throat.”

The screenshot also showed a text from the day before, which read, “I need to see you like idk what else to say I think we have to,” and one from the day before that, which said, “what ever team I visit we can just meet there and when I come down there.”

After the engagement dinner, Johnson allegedly texted his ex again. Thompson-Wainer shared another screenshot of the alleged conversation.

“When can I c** in you and f*** you like I want to?” the text reads.

“I’ve given up trying to understand how someone can be that evil,” Thompson-Wainer said.

“I think you just have to be a sociopath and that’s just it at the end of the day.”

Thompson-Wainer ended her video by explaining why she chose to tell her story.

“Let me utilize the blueprint of a bad, s***ty man to promote conversations about healing and create a community of women,” she said. “If I could make one person feel seen, heard or understood then I have accomplished my purpose.

She concluded, “Don’t you dare try to silence me again.”