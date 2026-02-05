BAHATI’s producer, BEAT YA MESESI, marries another single mother after breaking up with longtime partner JUDY LESTA, a 49-year-old mother of 3 (PHOTOs)







Thursday, February 5, 2026 - Music producer, Beat Ya Mesesi, best known for working closely with Kenyan singer, Bahati, has tied the knot again, this time with another single mother, after ending his relationship with his longtime partner, Judy Lesta.

Beat Ya Mesesi had previously been in a public relationship with Judy Lesta, a 49-year-old single mother of three.

The two were known to be close friends before their relationship turned romantic, and many had admired their bond and maturity.

However, their relationship quietly ended, with the producer settling for a new partner.

He tied the knot in an invite only-wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

See photos.

His ex-lover.





The Kenyan DAILY POST