A tech boy drugged and robbed by two Slay Queens he picked up at V-Spot Lounge in Thika and took them to his apartment - CCTV footage captures the suspects (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 26, 2026 - A tech professional is counting losses after being drugged and robbed by two Slay Queens he met at a popular entertainment joint.

According to social media reports, the man, described as a coder, had taken the women he met at V-Spot Lounge to his apartment.

During the visit, the women laced his drink and stole several high-value items, including two laptops, an Apple MacBook and an HP, as well as an iPhone and an Android phone.

Reports also indicate that money was withdrawn from his bank accounts during the incident.

The victim’s friend described the loss as devastating, highlighting that most of his work, including software, applications, and other critical data, was stored on the stolen devices.

The public has been urged to report any information about the whereabouts of the women involved.





Below is a CCTV footage>>> from the club that captures the faces of the two mchele ladies.

Mambo ya Saly Queens wachana nayo.......... pic.twitter.com/GccUvDjzYO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 26, 2026

