Kenyan LADY in viral video leaked by Russian tourist apologises to President RUTO, family and friends - “I Did Not Know They Would Be Shared Online” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - One of the Kenyan women at the centre of the viral videos filmed and leaked by a Russian tourist has spoken out, offering a heartfelt apology to President William Ruto, her family and friends.
Choice Kinoti, who appeared in the clips, shared her
perspective in a candid interview with digital content creator 2mbili on
Monday, February 16th, 2026.
“I just want to say this, Mr President, that I am at a dating stage
in my life, and I did not know they would be posted online without my consent.
I am sorry this is not who I am,” she said.
She described the recordings as a violation that captured
her in vulnerable moments.
“It was so wrong that he recorded me during my vulnerable moments
with him and posted me.”
“I am not that type of person, I am very ambitious, and I never saw
myself trending in this way,” she added.
She extended her apology to her parents, close friends and
the country, acknowledging the disappointment the situation may have caused.
“I am sorry to my parents and true friends, and I am sorry to my
country.”
“Please, guys, do not judge me by just a clip, this is not what I
do. I am a content creator, and I have a lot of potential,” she
explained.
Choice admitted that she trusted the man involved, saying, “I
believed in love; I believed in his charisma. He was very charismatic.”
She clarified the context of their relationship, noting that
they had been dating for a while before he came to Kenya.
“We were dating for a while until he came to Kenya to meet me. For
me, I thought he was just a streamer… He had told me he does streaming and
content creation for a living, and he also travels across the world. That is
why I agreed to it,” she disclosed.
