I got a D in the unit - LADY calls out Kabarak Univeristy law lecturer EDMOND SHIKOLI of failing her after rejecting his advances







Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Another former law student at Kabarak University has come forward and accused Law Lecturer Edmond Shikoli of misconduct.

According to the former student, the lecturer allegedly made advances towards her while she was in her third year of study.

She claims that after she rejected him, he retaliated by deliberately failing her in one of the units.

“I got a D and I have never healed to date,” she lamented, adding that some of her former classmates can corroborate her claims.

The woman said the experience left her emotionally stressed and that she has struggled to forgive the lecturer for what she believes was unfair targeting after refusing his alleged advances.

“I spit whenever someone mentions his name,” she said.

Shikoli’s name surfaced in a recent broader expose in which some advocates and law lecturers were accused of preying on junior female lawyers and students.

