I Almost Slapped RUTO at JKIA – GACHAGUA opens up on humiliation, betrayal and the rift that sparked impeachment motion

Saturday, February
21, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that
tensions between him and President William Ruto once escalated to the point
where he contemplated slapping the Head of State.
During an interview with a local media house, Gachagua
recounted an incident at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when he was seeing
Ruto off to China.
He claimed that the President publicly dressed him down in
front of senior officials, including Chief of Defence Forces Charles Kahariri
and Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei.
“We were at the airport when he started insulting me, making
unprintable remarks,” Gachagua said.
“I asked him why he chose to do so in front of them instead
of calling me aside.”
“I am older than him by a year and therefore demand respect
as a leader.”
The revelation came during an engagement with Rift Valley
media houses, where Gachagua was pressed to explain the breakdown of his
once-close relationship with Ruto.
He alleged that the fallout was worsened by the influence of
Ruto’s allies, singling out Farouk Kibet and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.
He accused the President of shielding them despite their
role in fueling discord.
Gachagua further released an audio recording of a
conversation with Sudi, in which the legislator allegedly insulted him.
He also criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba
Murkomen, describing him as “immature” and “incompetent,” and argued that the
security docket required seasoned leadership.
Despite the sharp criticism, Gachagua clarified that his
grievances are not with the Kalenjin community but with one man - President
William Ruto.
