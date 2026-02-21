I Almost Slapped RUTO at JKIA – GACHAGUA opens up on humiliation, betrayal and the rift that sparked impeachment motion







Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has disclosed that tensions between him and President William Ruto once escalated to the point where he contemplated slapping the Head of State.

During an interview with a local media house, Gachagua recounted an incident at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when he was seeing Ruto off to China.

He claimed that the President publicly dressed him down in front of senior officials, including Chief of Defence Forces Charles Kahariri and Chief of Staff Felix Kosgei.

“We were at the airport when he started insulting me, making unprintable remarks,” Gachagua said.

“I asked him why he chose to do so in front of them instead of calling me aside.”

“I am older than him by a year and therefore demand respect as a leader.”

The revelation came during an engagement with Rift Valley media houses, where Gachagua was pressed to explain the breakdown of his once-close relationship with Ruto.

He alleged that the fallout was worsened by the influence of Ruto’s allies, singling out Farouk Kibet and Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

He accused the President of shielding them despite their role in fueling discord.

Gachagua further released an audio recording of a conversation with Sudi, in which the legislator allegedly insulted him.

He also criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, describing him as “immature” and “incompetent,” and argued that the security docket required seasoned leadership.

Despite the sharp criticism, Gachagua clarified that his grievances are not with the Kalenjin community but with one man - President William Ruto.

