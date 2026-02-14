Huyu Ndiye Anawagongea!! Clear face of the Russian tourist chewing Nairobi LADIES mercilessly emerges (VIDEO)



Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A Russian tourist has become the talk of the town after posting TikTok videos of himself approaching women in public places such as malls, churches and even on the streets before inviting them back to his Airbnb for flings.

Once at his place, he records the encounters using smart glasses and shares the clips online - reportedly without the women’s consent.

The saga has sparked heated debate, with many pointing out how easily some African women fall for foreign men.

The tourist himself even claimed that several women did not ask him for money after spending time with him, adding fuel to the controversy.

Although he often hides his face in the videos by relying on the smart glasses to record, a new clip has surfaced online showing his face clearly.

It has also emerged that before visiting Nairobi, the Russian had spent time in Ghana, where he recorded similar encounters with women.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments