Alitekwa Akiwa Na Mtoto - This video of the Russian approaching a married woman and luring her to his Airbnb should worry all married men (WATCH)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Social media is in
shock after a video surfaced showing the infamous Russian tourist approaching a
married woman in Nairobi and convincing her to visit his Airbnb, even while she
was with her child.
The foreign national struck up a conversation with the woman
at a city mall, exchanged contacts and later lured her to his apartment.
The woman appeared smitten as the Russian man interacted
with her.
The video has raised serious concerns among Kenyans about
the rising cases of infidelity in marriages.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
The Russian guy videos in kenya 🇰🇪 part 16— Osama Novara H.I.M (@osama_novara) February 13, 2026
I pity her husband 😭😭😂 alimteka akiwa na mtoi pic.twitter.com/YUW8gEpOUz
0 Comments