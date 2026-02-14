Alitekwa Akiwa Na Mtoto - This video of the Russian approaching a married woman and luring her to his Airbnb should worry all married men (WATCH)



Saturday, February 14, 2026 - Social media is in shock after a video surfaced showing the infamous Russian tourist approaching a married woman in Nairobi and convincing her to visit his Airbnb, even while she was with her child.

The foreign national struck up a conversation with the woman at a city mall, exchanged contacts and later lured her to his apartment.

The woman appeared smitten as the Russian man interacted with her.

The video has raised serious concerns among Kenyans about the rising cases of infidelity in marriages.

