A married woman drove her husband’s car to meet the Russian guy at his Airbnb - Don’t trust your wives (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 14, 2026 - A married woman is among dozens of Kenyan women secretly recorded by a controversial Russian tourist during meetups at his Nairobi Airbnb.

The foreign national approached the woman on the streets of Nairobi, where he struck up a conversation and flirted with her before they exchanged phone numbers.

In a video later that day, the woman is seen driving what is claimed to be her husband’s car to an Airbnb apartment, where she met the tourist.

The footage is part of a series of videos the Russian man shared online, showing him interacting with different women and inviting them to his rented apartment.

Kitu inanistua ni ati most of this women were being paid 20 USD pic.twitter.com/IbrEJKWkgF — Boniface (@kilundeezy) February 13, 2026

