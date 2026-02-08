Hide your girlfriends! VIDEO of two bold slay queens getting cozy in a Nairobi club while drunk sparks reactions (WATCH)







Saturday, February 07, 2026 - A viral clip of two unapologetic slay queens having a good time at a popular Nairobi club has set social media ablaze.

In the video, the two ladies are seen dancing with carefree energy, completely lost in their own world as if no one else existed on the dance floor.

Their undeniable chemistry has fueled speculation among netizens, with many joking - especially men - that the duo could easily “steal your girlfriend.”

The cozy vibe between them has become the talk of the town, with fans debating whether the bond is simply friendship or something deeper.

But beyond the playful banter, eagle‑eyed viewers noticed something unusual: the club appeared packed with women, while men were conspicuously absent.

This observation sparked a wider debate online, with some questioning whether Nairobi’s men have abandoned the club scene altogether, leaving the dance floor to women and their female partners.

