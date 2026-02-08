CLUB MADNESS! See how this cheeky Slay Queens stole the show at a Nairobi club with their wild antics! Are they LESBIANS?? (VIDEO)

Saturday, February 07, 2026 - A viral video of two cheeky ladies putting on a show at a popular Nairobi club has got netizens talking.
In the clip, the two slay queens are seen
pulling wild moves on the dance floor, leaving fellow revelers both amused and
entertained.
Some of their moves left fellow revelers
stunned while others cheered them on.
However, their attitude and chemistry have set
tongues wagging with some netizens speculating that the sizzling energy between
them hinted at something deeper than just ‘besties’.
Interestingly, such bold displays are becoming
increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.
Watch the video>>> below.
Raha tu... pic.twitter.com/LplMunBMbd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments