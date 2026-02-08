CLUB MADNESS! See how this cheeky Slay Queens stole the show at a Nairobi club with their wild antics! Are they LESBIANS?? (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 07, 2026 - A viral video of two cheeky ladies putting on a show at a popular Nairobi club has got netizens talking.

In the clip, the two slay queens are seen pulling wild moves on the dance floor, leaving fellow revelers both amused and entertained.

Some of their moves left fellow revelers stunned while others cheered them on.

However, their attitude and chemistry have set tongues wagging with some netizens speculating that the sizzling energy between them hinted at something deeper than just ‘besties’.

Interestingly, such bold displays are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife scene.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST