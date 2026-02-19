Heavily pregnant BETTY KYALLO shares adorable PHOTOs with her Gen Z boyfriend, CHARLIE, and reveals how it all began!







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, is embracing her pregnancy journey with joy and openness, after sharing snapshots of her growing baby bump alongside her Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie.

In her latest update, Betty posted a series of radiant photos where she and Charlie beam with happiness, the baby bump taking center stage.

The couple’s chemistry was undeniable, with Betty hinting at the playful beginnings of their romance through a cheeky caption: “Even this started with Netflix and Chill. Don’t ignore that DM.”

While their relationship initially drew scrutiny over the significant age gap, Betty and Charlie appear unfazed.

Instead, they’ve continued to thrive, sharing milestones and preparing to welcome their little one.

The photos capture not just the excitement of impending parenthood but also the couple’s lighthearted bond, which has become a talking point among fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST