Son of a Witch! School fees receipts expose a bitter Kenyan father in custody battle with his ex-wife - See how he described his kids







Thursday, February 19, 2026 - School fees receipts and a social media post by Lawyer Wahome Thuku have shed light on a bitter custody battle between a Kenyan father and his divorced wife, revealing troubling behavior towards his children.

The children, who live with their mother, have been at the center of ongoing legal disputes.

Last year, a Nairobi magistrate court granted the father orders allowing him to take the children on weekends.

However, when the mother took the kids to Pangani Police Station as required, he failed to show up, leaving the family waiting all day.

According to Thuku, the father has been dismissive and unengaged in his children’s lives.

Beyond the two younger children, the couple has a son now in grade 10.

The father allegedly refused to recognize the boy during his initiation ceremony, opting not to participate at all.

Despite this lack of involvement, the boy excelled academically and earned admission to one of Kenya’s top national schools.

The dispute has now escalated further.

The father has filed a court application demanding that the mother disclose which school their son joined, despite her having paid all fees and expenses.

Thuku points out that this appears to be an attempt to punish the mother rather than a genuine concern for the child’s welfare.

“This case highlights a serious weakness in our justice system where court orders exist but practical enforcement often leaves responsible parents and children at a disadvantage,’’ Thuku wrote.

