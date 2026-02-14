Heartbroken man cries out after seeing his girlfriend being chewed by the Russian tourist - “God punish you LINDA, you rejected my proposal but….”

Saturday, February
14, 2026 - A heartbroken man has taken to Facebook to call out his
girlfriend after she appeared in viral videos shared by a Russian tourist who
has been posting clips of himself hooking up with random women in Ghana and
Kenya.
The man revealed that his girlfriend, Linda, had rejected
his marriage proposal, only for him to later see her spending time with the
controversial tourist.
In his post, he expressed deep frustration and claimed that
God will punish her for turning down his proposal while choosing to be with
someone who was only interested in casual flings.
The videos, which have sent social media into a frenzy, show
the Russian casually approaching women in malls, on the streets, and even in
churches before inviting them to his Airbnb.
Once there, he records the encounters using smart glasses
and shares the clips online - reportedly without the women’s consent.
The saga has sparked heated debate, with many pointing out
how easily some African women fall for foreign men.
The tourist himself even claimed that several women did not ask him for money after spending time with him, adding fuel to the controversy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Here we goo with Linda🤣 pic.twitter.com/5naw3AyBlL— BLACK SIZHO🇨🇩 (@black_sezo) February 13, 2026
0 Comments