City advocate DENNIS ANYOKA MOTURI accused of preying on female staff at his law firm - He also has a romantic affair with his Secretary







Sunday, February 8, 2026 - City lawyer Dennis Anyoka Moturi is facing allegations from a former staff member who claims she experienced inappropriate conduct while working at his law firm.

In her account, the woman alleges that the advocate made uncomfortable advances towards her during her time at the workplace.

She further claims that the office environment was strained due to what she described as a romantic relationship between the lawyer and his secretary, alleging that the situation created tension among staff.

“He had something going on with his secretary,” she revealed.

According to the former employee, the alleged affair contributed to workplace conflicts and complaints of favoritism.

