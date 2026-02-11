Governor SAKAJA sets the record straight on meeting with RUTO amid claims of ceding key County functions to the national Government







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports suggesting that the County is preparing to surrender key functions to the national Government.

Speaking during the State of the County Address on Wednesday, February 11th, Sakaja described speculation of a return to the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) as a “misadventure.”

He argued that the NMS experiment left behind a Ksh16 billion debt in pending bills, low staff morale, and what he termed as “destruction of devolution.”

“The functions bestowed upon the County Government of Nairobi in the constitution will remain County functions; we shall not transfer any functions,” Sakaja declared.

His remarks followed reports that he had agreed with President William Ruto on a shared responsibility formula that will see the national Government take charge of garbage collection, public works and water supply.

Sakaja clarified that while Nairobi is open to collaboration, this does not amount to ceding authority.

“We are pursuing procedures using the Urban Areas and Cities Act to enhance support in infrastructure, but the city will continue to be governed as a County Government under the law,” he said.

Key areas of cooperation include construction of new classrooms, expansion and resurfacing of roads, and a joint programme for cleanliness and water improvements.

Among flagship projects is a modern waste‑management facility in Ruai, expected to convert refuse into fertiliser and energy once operational.

On February 8th, President Ruto affirmed his commitment to work with Sakaja to elevate Nairobi’s infrastructure.

“I will come here with my work on affordable housing, cleaning, and markets, and I know the people of Nairobi will decide from there,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST