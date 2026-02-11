Governor SAKAJA sets the record straight on meeting with RUTO amid claims of ceding key County functions to the national Government

Wednesday, February
11, 2026 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports suggesting
that the County is preparing to surrender key functions to the national Government.
Speaking during the State of the County Address on
Wednesday, February 11th, Sakaja described speculation of a return
to the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) as a “misadventure.”
He argued that the NMS experiment left behind a Ksh16
billion debt in pending bills, low staff morale, and what he termed as
“destruction of devolution.”
“The functions bestowed upon the County Government of
Nairobi in the constitution will remain County functions; we shall not transfer
any functions,” Sakaja declared.
His remarks followed reports that he had agreed with
President William Ruto on a shared responsibility formula that will see the
national Government take charge of garbage collection, public works and water
supply.
Sakaja clarified that while Nairobi is open to
collaboration, this does not amount to ceding authority.
“We are pursuing procedures using the Urban Areas and Cities
Act to enhance support in infrastructure, but the city will continue to be
governed as a County Government under the law,” he said.
Key areas of cooperation include construction of new
classrooms, expansion and resurfacing of roads, and a joint programme for
cleanliness and water improvements.
Among flagship projects is a modern waste‑management
facility in Ruai, expected to convert refuse into fertiliser and energy once
operational.
On February 8th, President Ruto affirmed his
commitment to work with Sakaja to elevate Nairobi’s infrastructure.
“I will come here with my work on affordable housing,
cleaning, and markets, and I know the people of Nairobi will decide from
there,” Ruto said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
