I will teach my daughters to use guns - MIKE SONKO’s daughter SAUMU MBUVI declares as she urges parents to teach sons to respect Women







Wednesday, February 11, 2026 - Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, has stirred conversation online with a bold message to parents.

Taking to Instagram, the single mother of two urged parents to raise their sons to respect women, warning that she will teach her daughters to handle firearms.

In a candid post shared on Wednesday, February 11th, 2026, Saumu expressed frustration over rising cases of violence against women and children.

“Must women always live in fear, even innocent kids? Enough of the killings,” she wrote, adding that young girls should be prepared to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

Adding: “Teach your sons how to respect women because I’m going to teach my daughters how to handle a licensed gun,” she declared.

Saumu also took time to celebrate single mothers, praising their resilience and determination.

She noted that raising children alone while rebuilding one’s life requires immense strength.

“When you see any single mother out there doing it all by herself… while rebuilding herself, give her flowers,” she said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST