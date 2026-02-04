Confession of a Gen Z LADY in a troubled marriage - Ogopa Wanawake Hii Town







Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - A 23-year-old Gen-Z lady has publicly shared details of her troubled marriage and a complicated relationship with another man she met online.

The young mother of two opened up in a candid confession in a private Facebook group, saying she is currently not on speaking terms with her husband following frequent domestic disputes.

According to her, their marriage has deteriorated to the point that her husband allegedly told her he no longer wants her in his life.

The situation worsened after he reportedly stopped providing basic needs at home, including food for the family.

Feeling frustrated and abandoned, the woman admitted that she began chatting with another man she met online.

What started as a casual conversation eventually led to in-person meetings.

She revealed that the 25-year-old man has been financially supportive, often buying food and shopping for her and her children, something she says her husband had stopped doing.

Despite the growing bond, she insists their relationship has not turned physical.

“I’ve never sl3pt with him, but he has been very good to me and my kids,” she shared.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the younger man expressed interest in marrying her, leaving her confused about whether to walk away from her troubled marriage or give the new relationship a chance.

Read her full post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST