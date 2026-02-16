Germany-based Kenyan TikToker NYAKO defends women who hooked up with viral Russian tourist - “They Saw Opportunity to Come to Europe”

Monday, February 16,
2026 - Germany-based Kenyan TikToker, Nyako, has waded into the heated
debate surrounding the viral Russian man accused of secretly recording and
sharing intimate videos of women online.
“For all the women who met and hooked up with the viral
Russian guy, I cannot judge them. Those women saw their opportunity to come to
Europe, and they used it with their bodies,” she said in video.
Nyako questioned why the public seemed so invested in
condemning the women, arguing that people should stop policing women’s choices.
“If it is not your body they used in meeting the guy, then
why are you bothered?” she asked.
The self-proclaimed “TikTok president” expressed frustration
at the way men online have trashed the women, spreading claims that some even
left their husbands to meet the Russian man.
She dismissed these stories as attempts to shame women,
adding that economic realities often push women to make bold decisions in
pursuit of a better life.
Nyako further accused men of hypocrisy, noting that many of
those condemning the women engage in infidelity themselves.
“They just want to crucify women while excusing their own
behavior,” she lamented.
She also questioned why people were shocked that even a
security guard hooked up with the man, reminding her followers that “we are in
a civilised world” and that women have the right to make their own choices.
Nyako’s bold remarks land at a time when public pressure is
mounting for authorities to arrest the Russian tourist, accused of using smart
glasses to secretly record intimate encounters and share them online without
the women’s consent.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments