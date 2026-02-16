“I chose the wrong man” - Kenyan LADY announces the collapse of her marriage on social media! Vows not to return dowry







Monday, February 16, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to announce the end of her marriage, revealing that her union with Kalenjin-Pokot man, John Rotich, crumbled within two years due to unbearable frustrations and cultural differences.

In her heartfelt post, the lady explained that she returned home to Meru in 2022 with her son, the only child from the marriage.

Despite repeated advice and counseling from friends and family aimed at reconciliation, she revealed that efforts to save the marriage proved futile.

“I have equally realized and accepted that this was a very wrong turn and the wrong choice of a spouse I made,” she wrote, emphasizing her decision to move on from the painful union.

She further described the experience as a “cup of pain and unending frustrations” she had endured, acknowledging that the marriage was not her destined path.

Addressing the issue of dowry, the woman made it clear that she will not return any part of it.

“I remain single and un-married even though part of my dowry was paid. I am therefore not accountable to any man whatsoever, and no man should lay a claim on me until I decide otherwise,” she stated.

She also emphasized that she wishes to dissociate entirely from the memory of her former husband, allowing God’s will to guide her future.

