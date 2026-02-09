DJ KROWBAR vows to make 2026 his best year despite the passing of his wife, JOYCE WANJIRU - “Best Year Yet Loading”







Monday, February 09, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan gospel DJ and social media personality, Karumba Ngatia, popularly known as DJ Krowbar, has shared a heartfelt message of hope as he steps into a new chapter following the loss of his wife, Joyce Wanjiru.

In a candid Facebook post on February 9th, 2026, Krowbar reflected on his daily life - watching his children prepare for school while balancing work commitments - and declared his determination to embrace the year ahead with strength.

“I am seeing my kids preparing for school, I have to make a few work calls today…”

“We begin the new season,” he wrote.

Adding: “BEST YEAR YET loading. This is going to be my best year yet.”

His wife Joyce, affectionately known as Joy, passed away on January 26th, 2026, after a long medical battle.

She had undergone a kidney transplant in mid‑2025, but complications and infections led to repeated hospital admissions.

Doctors later confirmed that her kidney function had dropped to just nine percent, underscoring the severity of her condition.

She was laid to rest on February 5th, 2026, in an emotional ceremony attended by family and friends.





