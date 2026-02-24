GACHAGUA was right! Money is being distributed in sacks! ODM supporters flaunt wads of cash given to them after attending Linda Ground rally in Siaya (VIDEO)







Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - A section of ODM supporters who attended the much-hyped Linda Ground rally in Siaya over the weekend have shared a video flaunting wads of cash they received after the event.

In the video circulating online, the attendees are seen displaying new Ksh 50 and Ksh 100 banknotes believed to be fresh from the Central Bank of Kenya, raising questions among critics over the source of the money and whether state resources were being used for political mobilization ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The footage has fueled claims previously made by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who accused President William Ruto of using taxpayers’ money to mobilize voters as the 2027 political landscape begins to take shape.

Gachagua had alleged that money was being distributed in sacks, even as key sectors such as health and education continue to face significant challenges.

Watch the video>>> below

Is Central Bank of Kenya printing money for politics? pic.twitter.com/3Qb3HMxQee — Makau F. Mully (@MakauWaMuli) February 23, 2026

