GACHAGUA was right! Money is being distributed in sacks! ODM supporters flaunt wads of cash given to them after attending Linda Ground rally in Siaya (VIDEO)

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - A section of ODM
supporters who attended the much-hyped Linda Ground rally in Siaya over the
weekend have shared a video flaunting wads of cash they received after the
event.
In the video circulating online, the attendees are seen
displaying new Ksh 50 and Ksh 100 banknotes believed to be fresh from the
Central Bank of Kenya, raising questions among critics over the source of the
money and whether state resources were being used for political mobilization
ahead of the 2027 General Elections.
The footage has fueled claims previously made by former
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who accused President William Ruto of using
taxpayers’ money to mobilize voters as the 2027 political landscape begins to
take shape.
Gachagua had alleged that money was being distributed in
sacks, even as key sectors such as health and education continue to face
significant challenges.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Is Central Bank of Kenya printing money for politics? pic.twitter.com/3Qb3HMxQee— Makau F. Mully (@MakauWaMuli) February 23, 2026
